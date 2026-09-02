Priority Jewels IPO ₹91.05cr after 100.45x subscription allotment expected today

Priority Jewels just wrapped up its IPO, raising ₹91.05 crore, and the allotment is expected to be finalized today (Wednesday, September 2, 2026).

The demand was huge: overall subscription hit 100.45 times, with retail investors and NIIs piling in. QIBs weren't far behind either.

If you applied between August 28 and September 1, keep an eye out for the results.