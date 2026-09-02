Priority Jewels IPO ₹91.05cr after 100.45x subscription allotment expected today
Priority Jewels just wrapped up its IPO, raising ₹91.05 crore, and the allotment is expected to be finalized today (Wednesday, September 2, 2026).
The demand was huge: overall subscription hit 100.45 times, with retail investors and NIIs piling in. QIBs weren't far behind either.
If you applied between August 28 and September 1, keep an eye out for the results.
Priority Jewels to list Sept 4
The gray market premium sits at ₹28 per share, hinting at a possible 14% listing gain over the top price of ₹200.
Shares will list on NSE and BSE this Friday (September 4). To check if you got allotted shares, head to MUFG Intime India or NSE and BSE websites with your PAN or application details.
Priority Jewels plans to use most of the funds for debt repayment and general business needs, and their total income and profits have jumped big time this year.