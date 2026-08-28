Priority Jewels opens ₹91.5cr IPO at ₹190-₹200 Aug 28
Priority Jewels is opening its ₹91.5 crore IPO from August 28 to September 1, with shares priced between ₹190 and ₹200 each.
If you're interested, the minimum bid is for 75 shares, and there are reserved quotas for institutional, non-institutional, and retail investors.
Priority Jewels raised ₹27.45cr from anchors
The company just raised ₹27.45 crore from big-name anchor investors like Whiteoak Capital Equity Fund ahead of the IPO.
Priority Jewels makes lightweight diamond-studded gold and platinum jewelry and supplies major brands across India and abroad.
The ₹75 crore fresh issue will go toward repayment or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain working capital borrowings and general corporate purposes, and after the IPO wraps up, shares are proposed to be listed on both NSE and BSE.