PRISM company behind Oyo posts 50% revenue jump ₹9,358cr FY2026
Business
PRISM, the company behind Oyo, just posted a 50% jump in revenue for fiscal 2026, hitting ₹9,358 crore.
Profits and EBITDA more than doubled too, showing the business is on a solid upward path.
PRISM GSV up 88.5% ₹30,683cr
A big part of this boost came from North America, where PRISM's G6 Hospitality saw bookings soar. Overall gross booking value shot up 88.5% to ₹30,683 crore.
Approximately 67% of room nights used during financial year 2026 came through non-commissionable channels, supported by the Oyo app and other direct channels.
With an IPO worth ₹6,650 crore in the works, PRISM looks set on expanding even further.