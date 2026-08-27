PRISM company behind Oyo posts 50% revenue jump ₹9,358cr FY2026

A big part of this boost came from North America, where PRISM's G6 Hospitality saw bookings soar. Overall gross booking value shot up 88.5% to ₹30,683 crore.

Approximately 67% of room nights used during financial year 2026 came through non-commissionable channels, supported by the Oyo app and other direct channels.

With an IPO worth ₹6,650 crore in the works, PRISM looks set on expanding even further.