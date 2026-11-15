Why India's aerospace manufacturing industry is witnessing massive growth

Dwarakanath also projected that the Indian aerospace manufacturing industry could grow from its current $2 billion to a whopping $20 billion in the next decade.

He said, "The industry also wants Indian companies to increase their share of the global aerospace supply chain from the current 1-2% to 10%."

The sector is looking to move beyond basic manufacturing toward design-and-build capabilities and proprietary products such as motors, actuators, and smaller subsystems.