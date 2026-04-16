Private equity investments in India more than double to $637 million
India's real estate scene just had a major moment: private equity investments more than doubled to $637 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with $300 million last year.
Most of this cash came from Indian investors, who stepped up even as the global outlook stayed shaky.
Offices grabbed the biggest slice of the pie, with investors putting their money into stable, income-generating spaces.
India residential projects secure $108 million
Residential projects saw some love too, getting $108 million across five deals, mainly for mid-income and luxury homes.
But warehousing and retail were left out this time, a big change from last year's numbers.
Delhi-NCR was the top pick for investors (landing 65% of all funds), with Pune coming in next.
Foreign investors made up just 20% of total inflows and had to navigate tricky currency costs to get involved.