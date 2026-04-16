Private equity investments in India more than double to $637 million

India residential projects secure $108 million

Residential projects saw some love too, getting $108 million across five deals, mainly for mid-income and luxury homes.

But warehousing and retail were left out this time, a big change from last year's numbers.

Delhi-NCR was the top pick for investors (landing 65% of all funds), with Pune coming in next.

Foreign investors made up just 20% of total inflows and had to navigate tricky currency costs to get involved.