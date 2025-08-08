Private jet charter FlySBS soars 90% on debut
FlySBS Aviation, a private jet charter company, had a blockbuster debut on the NSE Emerge—its shares opened at ₹427.50, soaring 90% above the IPO price of ₹225.
The demand was wild: investors bid for over 212 times the available shares between August 1 and 5.
The company in numbers
FlySBS runs DGCA-approved private jet services with a fleet that includes a 13-seater Embraer Legacy and leased luxury jets like Dassault Falcon and Bombardier Challenger.
Most of their business comes from corporate clients and wealthy individuals booking domestic and international flights.
Strong financial growth
For FY25, revenue jumped by 82% to ₹193.9 crore, while profit after tax shot up by more than 150% to ₹28.4 crore.
The fresh IPO funds will go toward leasing six more aircraft, paying off some debt, and general business needs—so expect even more jets in their lineup soon.