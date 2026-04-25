Why privatization of ATC services is being opposed in India

The Air Traffic Safety Electronic Personnel Association (India), a body of electronic engineers at the Airports Authority of India (AAI), has strongly opposed the proposed privatization of air traffic control (ATC) services. The organization fears that transferring control from the Authority without an independent regulatory body could be seen as a policy move that undermines India's national strategic capabilities.

Policy implications Letter to Civil Aviation Minister In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, ATSEPA General Secretary YP Gautam expressed grave concerns over the proposal. He said, "The proposal to introduce private participation in Air Traffic Control services, without first operationalising an independent Air Navigation Services (ANS) structure, is viewed with grave concern." Gautam stressed that this matter requires urgent reconsideration at the highest policy level.

Structural concerns Separation of ANS from AAI Gautam clarified that the separation of ANS (ATC CNS) from AAI is not a new idea. He claimed it was "deliberated, accepted in principle, and partially implemented" during the tenure of late AAI Chairman Guru Prasad Mohapatra. He alleged that reversing this framework has led to the current structural inconsistency and warned that privatizing without an autonomous ANS entity could be seen as a policy decision weakening an existing national capability.

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Accountability concerns Concerns over fragmentation of ATC services ATSEPA also warned against the fragmentation of ATC services in a safety-critical domain. The association raised serious questions over accountability, uniformity, as well as operational integrity. It also cautioned that "ignoring an already available, trained, and proven ANS workforce in favor of external providers risks avoidable dilution of sovereign expertise."

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