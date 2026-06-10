Priyank Panchal launches Sportsversity to teach practical sports industry skills

Sportsversity offers 5 focused programs

Sportsversity offers five focused programs: think Athlete Wellness & Performance Science, Sports Media, Content & Commentary, Sports Business & Entrepreneurship, Athlete Branding, Career & Finance, and The Sports Family - Parenting & Finance.

There's also a cool "Game Day" feature where you pitch your final project to actual senior sports execs for real-world feedback.

More than 100 career paths are covered (like event management or content creation), and applications for the July 2026 batch are open now.