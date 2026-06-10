Priyank Panchal launches Sportsversity to teach practical sports industry skills
Cricketer Priyank Panchal just kicked off Sportsversity, a new platform designed to help athletes and sports lovers build real careers beyond just playing the game.
As strategic adviser, Panchal says the goal is to give learners practical skills, industry knowledge, and connections they need to thrive in India's booming sports scene.
Sportsversity offers 5 focused programs
Sportsversity offers five focused programs: think Athlete Wellness & Performance Science, Sports Media, Content & Commentary, Sports Business & Entrepreneurship, Athlete Branding, Career & Finance, and The Sports Family - Parenting & Finance.
There's also a cool "Game Day" feature where you pitch your final project to actual senior sports execs for real-world feedback.
More than 100 career paths are covered (like event management or content creation), and applications for the July 2026 batch are open now.