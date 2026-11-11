Probe into NVIDIA CEO hits stock, Microsoft becomes most valuable
NVIDIA's stock took a sharp hit, dropping more than 6% on Tuesday, after news broke about an investigation into whether NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort and doubts around NVIDIA's AI direction.
This shakeup pushed Microsoft up, making it the world's most valuable company, even though its own shares dipped a bit to $543.25.
Investors cautious amid NVIDIA AI uncertainty
Investors are now more cautious about NVIDIA, especially with added scrutiny on its leadership.
Still, the stock fell amid uncertainty around NVIDIA's AI direction and the probe involving Jensen Huang.
Microsoft's steady performance highlights just how quickly things can shift among tech giants, and how resilience matters when markets get rocky.