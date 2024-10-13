Man rejects ₹23L job for work-life balance, sparks LinkedIn debate
In a recent LinkedIn post, performance marketing manager Dev Kataria shared an interesting career decision made by his friend. Despite receiving a lucrative job offer with an annual salary of ₹23 lakh, his friend opted for a lower-paying position that offered ₹18 lakh per year. The decision was driven by the desire for better work-life balance rather than higher financial gain.
Factors influencing the job selection
The job that Kataria's friend accepted, offers a hybrid work model with a flexible five-day workweek. This structure allows for an improved work-life balance. In contrast, the higher-paying job required a six-day workweek without any remote working options, significantly limiting personal time. The decision was influenced by his previous job's negative impact on his health due to long hours and constant pressure.
Prioritizing personal time over higher salary
Kataria's friend's career shift was driven by a desire to prioritize personal time and family over a higher salary. Kataria noted, "It got me thinking about how priorities have changed and more people today are prioritizing flexibility, balance, and time for themselves outside of work." He added that in today's fast-paced corporate world, a healthy balance is just as important as the salary.
Mixed reactions from netizens on career decision
Kataria's post ignited a debate among LinkedIn users. While some agreed with the need for a healthy work-life balance and remote work opportunities, others felt they could put up with a demanding work culture for a better pay. One user wrote, "It's the best decision. I will choose a better work culture over better package anytime." Another countered, "Given the cost of living in Singapore with three young kids, I would pick the best package."