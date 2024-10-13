Summarize Simplifying... In short A man sparked a LinkedIn debate after rejecting a ₹23L job for a lower-paying one with a better work-life balance.

The higher-paying job demanded a six-day workweek with no remote options, while the accepted job offered a flexible five-day workweek.

The decision, influenced by the negative impact of his previous job on his health, ignited mixed reactions about prioritizing personal time over salary.

Increasing number of professionals are opting for work-life balance

Man rejects ₹23L job for work-life balance, sparks LinkedIn debate

By Akash Pandey 02:39 pm Oct 13, 202402:39 pm

What's the story In a recent LinkedIn post, performance marketing manager Dev Kataria shared an interesting career decision made by his friend. Despite receiving a lucrative job offer with an annual salary of ₹23 lakh, his friend opted for a lower-paying position that offered ₹18 lakh per year. The decision was driven by the desire for better work-life balance rather than higher financial gain.

The job that Kataria's friend accepted, offers a hybrid work model with a flexible five-day workweek. This structure allows for an improved work-life balance. In contrast, the higher-paying job required a six-day workweek without any remote working options, significantly limiting personal time. The decision was influenced by his previous job's negative impact on his health due to long hours and constant pressure.

Prioritizing personal time over higher salary

Kataria's friend's career shift was driven by a desire to prioritize personal time and family over a higher salary. Kataria noted, "It got me thinking about how priorities have changed and more people today are prioritizing flexibility, balance, and time for themselves outside of work." He added that in today's fast-paced corporate world, a healthy balance is just as important as the salary.

Mixed reactions from netizens on career decision

Kataria's post ignited a debate among LinkedIn users. While some agreed with the need for a healthy work-life balance and remote work opportunities, others felt they could put up with a demanding work culture for a better pay. One user wrote, "It's the best decision. I will choose a better work culture over better package anytime." Another countered, "Given the cost of living in Singapore with three young kids, I would pick the best package."