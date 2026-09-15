Profound AI search startup raises $180 million and becomes $1.8B unicorn
Business
Profound, a two-year-old startup focused on answer engine optimization (think: helping brands show up in AI-powered searches), just became a unicorn after raising $180 million in fresh funding.
Big-name investors like Sequoia and Kleiner Perkins led the round, pushing Profound's value to $1.8 billion, less than seven months after it raised a $96 million Series C.
Profound revenue tripled in 6 months
The company has quickly shifted from basic analytics to a full-on marketing platform, now serving more than 1,000 enterprise customers, including Comcast, The Estee Lauder Companies, and Walmart.
Profound says its revenue has tripled in just six months as more brands race to boost their visibility in the world of AI-driven search results.