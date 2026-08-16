Project Insight-2.0 debuts on January 27: How it helps taxpayers?

In FY26 (as of January 31), the number of refunds issued after 90 days has increased significantly to around 27 lakh from some 12.73 lakh in FY24.

The total number of refunds during this period was over 3.38 crore compared to some 3.41 crore in the entire fiscal year of FY24.

These statistics highlight a growing concern over refund processing times and efficiency within the system.