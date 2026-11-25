Project Omega raises $12 million to build nuclear waste batteries
Project Omega, a Rhode Island startup, just raised $12 million to turn America's huge pile of nuclear waste into something useful: batteries.
Its prototype is built for military and government gear and could keep small devices running for years using radioactive material.
Project Omega converts strontium-90 to electricity
The team uses strontium-90 (a radioactive byproduct of nuclear fission) in a special technology that turns radiation into electricity, similar to solar panels, but with nuclear leftovers.
These long-lasting batteries could power sensors or drones in tough, remote places.
Project Omega is working with the Department of Energy and national laboratories, aiming to recycle old nuclear fuel and help the US move toward energy independence.