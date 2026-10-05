Proofpoint launches AI tools and doubles down on India
Proofpoint, a cybersecurity firm, is doubling down on India as AI-powered cyber threats get trickier.
It has launched new AI tools to spot and tackle risks faster.
Bikramdeep Singh, its vice president for India and SAARC, put it simply: With AI moving so fast, businesses really need strong protections against these new types of attacks.
Proofpoint building Hyderabad AI center
To keep up with demand, Proofpoint is building an AI Security Engineering Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad with plans to hire more than 200 engineers over the next 12 to 24 months.
Its business in India has tripled over the past year: double-digit growth in new customer acquisition and seats protected up more than 600% over the past 18 months.
Plus, it has just opened a new office in Delhi to bring sales, customer success, and partner support closer to customers.