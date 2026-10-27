Protectt.ai buys most of Bosch AIShield to secure enterprise AI
Business
Protectt.ai, a cybersecurity startup backed by Bessemer, just bought most of Bosch's AIShield project.
With this deal, AI Shield Private Limited will now run on its own, and its existing intellectual property will be transferred to AI Shield Private Limited.
The main goal? Make enterprise AI systems way more secure.
Manish Mimani outlines AI security tools
Protectt.ai's CEO Manish Mimani says the plan is to build specialized security tools for businesses using AI.
By teaming up, both companies hope to step up protection for organizations relying on artificial intelligence.