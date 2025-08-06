Proterial may set up rare earth magnet plant in India Business Aug 06, 2025

Proterial Ltd, supported by Bain Capital, is exploring the possibility of building a factory in India to produce Neodymium Ferrite Boron (NdFeB) magnets—key parts for electric vehicles and electronics.

This move comes as India tries to reduce its reliance on China for rare earth materials, especially after recent export restrictions.

Proterial already has plants in Japan and China, with the Chinese site turning out over 2,000 tons of these magnets each year.