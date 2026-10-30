Proton to stop hiring engineers and pivot development to AI
Business
Proton, the Swiss company known for its secure email service, said it will not be hiring any more engineers after this year.
Instead, they are leaning hard into AI, shifting from traditional coding to guiding and checking what AI creates.
CEO Andy Yen said developers should use AI to work faster rather than continue writing and checking code manually.
Proton CTO: AI writes 90% code
With AI now writing 90% of Proton's code, according to CTO Bart Butler, some employees are worried about job security and how work culture might change.
The company says it is listening: Proton is checking how staff use AI in their roles and promises clearer communication as everyone adjusts to this new tech-driven way of working.