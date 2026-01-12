Next Article
Prudential's PGIM might sell its India mutual fund business
Business
PGIM, the investment arm of Prudential Financial, is thinking about selling its Indian asset management company after years of slow growth and losses. They brought in EY to advise on the possible sale.
PGIM India Mutual Fund manages about ₹266 billion (roughly $3 billion) for over 22 lakh investors but lost more than ₹23 crore in the year ended March 2025.
Why does this matter?
India's mutual fund scene is heating up, with global giants like BlackRock pouring in money and others buying stakes to tap the rising equity culture.
PGIM's move shows how tough it can be for international firms to keep up unless they have a strong local game plan—something worth watching if you care about where your money goes or how global brands adapt in India.