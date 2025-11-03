Government bank stocks jump 3% today: Here we decode why 

Reform plan

Government's strategy to strengthen PSBs

The proposed merger is part of the government's larger strategy to strengthen PSBs and streamline redundant functions in the banking sector over the next few years. The Finance Ministry is also said to be considering a merger between Indian Overseas Bank and Indian Bank, both based in Chennai. Further, Punjab & Sind Bank and Bank of Maharashtra are being considered for future privatization due to their lower asset base compared to other major PSBs.