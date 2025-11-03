Government bank stocks jump 3% today: Here we decode why
What's the story
Public sector banks (PSBs) witnessed a significant surge of up to 3% during today's trading session. The rally comes on the back of reports that the Indian government is planning a new strategy to merge some PSBs and privatize smaller lenders. The proposed merger would see Union Bank of India and Bank of India come together, creating India's second-largest state-owned bank after State Bank of India.
Reform plan
Government's strategy to strengthen PSBs
The proposed merger is part of the government's larger strategy to strengthen PSBs and streamline redundant functions in the banking sector over the next few years. The Finance Ministry is also said to be considering a merger between Indian Overseas Bank and Indian Bank, both based in Chennai. Further, Punjab & Sind Bank and Bank of Maharashtra are being considered for future privatization due to their lower asset base compared to other major PSBs.
Merger possibilities
Potential mergers with larger entities
The government is also looking at the possibility of merging smaller banks with bigger ones. Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, and Bank of Maharashtra could be merged with larger entities such as Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, and State Bank of India. The move is aimed at refining the public sector banking structure and creating fewer but stronger institutions.