PSP Projects Q1 profit up 42x to ₹18.34Cr revenue ₹853.47Cr

The company's operational performance improved too: EBITDA more than doubled to ₹54.80 crore, and margins got better at 6.42%.

Pre-tax profit soared to ₹28.25 crore, while total income hit ₹857.53 crore, all officially signed off by the board on July 30, 2026.

Despite these strong results, PSP Projects' shares actually slipped by 2.4% on the BSE to ₹998.75, as investors seem cautious and are waiting for more clarity on future orders and market outlook.