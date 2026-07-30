PSP Projects Q1 profit up 42x to ₹18.34Cr revenue ₹853.47Cr
Business
PSP Projects just dropped its Q1 numbers, and they're pretty wild: a net profit of ₹18.34 crore, up a massive over 42 times from last year's ₹0.42 crore.
This was powered by a big boost in revenue, which shot up nearly 65% to ₹853.47 crore compared to the same quarter last year.
EBITDA ₹54.80Cr and shares slip
The company's operational performance improved too: EBITDA more than doubled to ₹54.80 crore, and margins got better at 6.42%.
Pre-tax profit soared to ₹28.25 crore, while total income hit ₹857.53 crore, all officially signed off by the board on July 30, 2026.
Despite these strong results, PSP Projects' shares actually slipped by 2.4% on the BSE to ₹998.75, as investors seem cautious and are waiting for more clarity on future orders and market outlook.