Public sector bank workers plan strikes over paused PLI scheme
Public-sector bank workers are gearing up for strikes on September 11, September 28-30, and then an indefinite walkout starting October 26.
This comes after the government paused the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, but unions say their main demands haven't been addressed, so they're sticking to their protest plans.
Unions protest PLI, seek 5-day week
The big issues: Unions aren't happy with the new PLI scheme that only rewards senior officers (Scale IV and above), leaving most staff out. They feel this breaks a 2020 promise to share incentives more fairly.
Plus, they're still pushing for a five-day workweek, a demand that's been hanging since 2024.
If these strikes go ahead, banking services could take a hit, especially for folks in rural areas or older customers who rely on branches.