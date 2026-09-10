Public sector bank workers plan strikes over paused PLI scheme

The big issues: Unions aren't happy with the new PLI scheme that only rewards senior officers (Scale IV and above), leaving most staff out. They feel this breaks a 2020 promise to share incentives more fairly.

Plus, they're still pushing for a five-day workweek, a demand that's been hanging since 2024.

If these strikes go ahead, banking services could take a hit, especially for folks in rural areas or older customers who rely on branches.