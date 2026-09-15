Pune based Creative Web Solutions named in FIR for ₹75.13L
A Pune-based IT company, Creative Web Solutions, is in hot water after 38 employees said they were tricked into handing over 30% of their annual salary package to the firm, adding up to ₹75.13 lakh.
The FIR, filed on Saturday, September 12, 2026, names Creative Web Solutions and six others.
Employees say the company shut down four months ago without paying what they were owed.
Chaturshringi Police probe and FITE support
Chaturshringi Police are investigating with bank records and documents from the victims.
Chilumula Rajnikanth, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 4), shared that efforts are on to track down those responsible.
Meanwhile, the Federation of Information Technology Employees (FITE) is supporting staff and pushing for a thorough probe and protection for everyone affected.
Prashant Pandit, secretary, FITE Maharashtra, thanked police for their support and for registering the FIR.