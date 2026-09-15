Pune based Creative Web Solutions named in FIR for ₹75.13L

A Pune-based IT company, Creative Web Solutions, is in hot water after 38 employees said they were tricked into handing over 30% of their annual salary package to the firm, adding up to ₹75.13 lakh.

The FIR, filed on Saturday, September 12, 2026, names Creative Web Solutions and six others.

Employees say the company shut down four months ago without paying what they were owed.