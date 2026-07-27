Pune-based Poojaa Precision Engg launches ₹160cr IPO July 28-30
Business
Heads up: Pune-based Poojaa Precision Engg is launching a ₹160 crore IPO from July 28-30, with shares priced between ₹285 and ₹301.
If you're thinking of investing, the minimum bid is two lots (800 shares).
The company plans to use the money to boost its manufacturing game.
Poojaa plans aluminum and magnesium expansion
Poojaa makes precision aluminum parts for cars, electric vehicles, and industry. With the IPO funds, they'll ramp up Unit III's melting and manufacturing capacity and set up Unit IV for magnesium components.
For the financial year 2025-26, the company reported revenue of ₹293.86 crore and a profit after tax of ₹30.90 crore.