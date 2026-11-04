Pune's Peppermint Robotics raises ₹100cr to expand manufacturing and engineering
Business
Peppermint Robotics, a startup from Pune, just raised ₹100 crore in fresh funding led by pi Ventures and Crane Venture Partners, with Asiana Fund joining in.
The company plans to use the money to ramp up manufacturing and boost its engineering game.
This brings their total funding so far to ₹150 crore.
Peppermint builds warehouse and factory robots
Started in 2019 by Runal Dahiwade, Nityanand Prabhutendolkar, and Miraj C Vora, Peppermint builds smart robots that help move materials around (think warehouses and factories).
They're already active in nine countries (the US is their biggest market).
CEO Dahiwade says this new funding is a big step toward expanding manufacturing, strengthening engineering capabilities, and scaling its international operations.