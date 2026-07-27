Pune's Poojaa Precision Engg raises ₹45.1cr ahead of ₹159.8cr IPO

Abakkus Venture Opportunities Fund led the pack, grabbing 4.65 lakh shares for ₹14 crore, with Motilal Oswal Finvest and others joining in.

Most of the funds will help build a new manufacturing facility in Pune (₹106.3 crore), plus some will cover working capital and general corporate needs.

Founded back in 1992, Poojaa is also planning to expand into magnesium components, so things are definitely moving forward!

Hem Securities is managing the IPO process.