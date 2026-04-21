Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pitches Mohali as NXP R&D hub
Business
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is pitching Mohali as the perfect spot for NXP Semiconductors's next research and development hub.
In a recent meeting in the Netherlands, Mann laid out why Mohali stands out, hoping to attract big investments in semiconductor tech and advanced electronics to the state.
Bhagwant Mann outlines Mohali innovation ecosystem
Mann highlighted Mohali's skilled talent pool, its buzzing electronics scene, and its prime location near an international airport.
He's even dreaming up a "Silicon Valley"-like ecosystem there.
The plan also includes IIT Ropar and ISB Mohali, launching startup challenges under "Startup Punjab," and offering incentives to boost innovation in electronics and semiconductors, all backed by Punjab's latest industry policy.