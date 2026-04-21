Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pitches Mohali as NXP R&D hub

Bhagwant Mann outlines Mohali innovation ecosystem

Mann highlighted Mohali's skilled talent pool, its buzzing electronics scene, and its prime location near an international airport.

He's even dreaming up a "Silicon Valley"-like ecosystem there.

The plan also includes IIT Ropar and ISB Mohali, launching startup challenges under "Startup Punjab," and offering incentives to boost innovation in electronics and semiconductors, all backed by Punjab's latest industry policy.