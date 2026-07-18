Punjab National Bank Q1 profit up 225% to ₹5,200 cr
Business
Punjab National Bank (PNB) just posted a massive 225% jump in its Q1 net profit, hitting over ₹5,200 crore compared with over ₹1,600 crore last year.
The big boost comes from stronger day-to-day operations and cleaner balance sheets.
PNB global business grows 10.2% ₹30L/cr
PNB's global business grew 10.2%, now totaling nearly ₹30 lakh crore.
The bank also got its bad loans under control: GNPA dropped to 2.78% and NNPA to just 0.28%.
On the lending side, retail advances shot up by 17.5%, with vehicle loans up a huge 34.4% and housing loans rising too.
Plus, more money is flowing in through savings accounts, showing people are trusting PNB more than ever.