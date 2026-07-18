Punjab National Bank Q1 profit up 225% to ₹5,200 cr

PNB's global business grew 10.2%, now totaling nearly ₹30 lakh crore.

The bank also got its bad loans under control: GNPA dropped to 2.78% and NNPA to just 0.28%.

On the lending side, retail advances shot up by 17.5%, with vehicle loans up a huge 34.4% and housing loans rising too.

Plus, more money is flowing in through savings accounts, showing people are trusting PNB more than ever.