Punjab & Sind Bank approved for GIFT City international banking
Business
Punjab & Sind Bank just got approval to open a special international banking unit at GIFT City, Gandhinagar.
This step is set to help the bank expand its global reach and offer more offshore financial services.
Bank unit to offer foreign-currency services
With the new unit, the bank will provide foreign-currency banking, trade finance, and other international services, making things easier for businesses and investors who deal with money across borders.
The move also lines up with India's push to make GIFT City a top spot for global finance.