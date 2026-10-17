Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 profit up 40% ₹412 cr
Business
Punjab & Sind Bank just posted a strong quarter, with profits up 40% from last year, hitting ₹412 crore for July-September FY27.
The bank earned more from interest this time around, with net interest income growing over 22% to ₹1,162 crore, while provisions and contingencies dropped sharply, giving a boost to the net profit.
Gross NPAs 2.09% net NPAs 0.61%
The bank's financial health looks better too: its net interest margin improved, and it had to set aside less money for risky loans.
Asset quality is up: gross NPAs dropped to 2.09%, and net NPAs fell to just 0.61%.
Plus, showing the bank is managing its resources well and staying stable in a tough sector.