Punjab & Sind Bank targets ₹3L/cr business by March 2027
Business
Punjab & Sind Bank is aiming high, targeting ₹3 lakh crore in total business by March 2027.
After hitting ₹2.63 lakh crore in FY26, a solid 15% jump, the bank now plans to boost both loans and deposits, hoping for credit growth around 16% to 18% and deposit growth of 13% to 14% this year.
Punjab & Sind Bank seeks ₹8,000cr
To fuel this growth, the bank's raising up to ₹3,000 crore by selling shares privately (helping meet SEBI's rule on public shareholding).
They're also set to bring in another ₹5,000 crore through bonds—money that could go into lending.
Swarup Kumar Saha, MD and CEO of Punjab & Sind Bank.