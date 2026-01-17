Punjab & Sind Bank's profit jumps 19% in Q3—here's what's driving it
Punjab & Sind Bank just posted a net profit of ₹336 crore for the October-December quarter, up 19% from the year-ago quarter (Oct-Dec 2024).
The bank's total income hit ₹3,529 crore, with interest earnings making up most of it.
Interest income rose to ₹3,042 crore.
What else is going right for the bank?
The bank has cleaned up its books quite a bit—gross NPAs are down to 2.6%, and net NPAs fell below 1%.
Business is growing too: total business crossed ₹2.49 lakh crore, with loans and deposits both rising steadily.
Why does this matter?
For anyone watching how banks bounce back post-pandemic, Punjab & Sind Bank's numbers show solid progress: profits are up, bad loans are down, and growth looks steady.
It's one of those rare financial updates that actually feels optimistic.