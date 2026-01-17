Punjab & Sind Bank's profit jumps 19% in Q3—here's what's driving it

The bank has cleaned up its books quite a bit—gross NPAs are down to 2.6%, and net NPAs fell below 1%. Business is growing too: total business crossed ₹2.49 lakh crore, with loans and deposits both rising steadily.

Why does this matter?

For anyone watching how banks bounce back post-pandemic, Punjab & Sind Bank's numbers show solid progress: profits are up, bad loans are down, and growth looks steady.

It's one of those rare financial updates that actually feels optimistic.