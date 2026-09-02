Purnima Lamba named Mahindra chief brand officer to unify businesses
Business
Mahindra Group just picked Purnima Lamba as its new chief brand officer.
With 25 years of global experience, she's set to lead branding and communication for everything from cars to renewable energy.
Her main goal? Bring all Mahindra businesses under one clear, unified story that truly reflects the group's values.
Anand Mahindra hails Purnima Lamba appointment
Chairman Anand Mahindra gave Lamba a warm shout-out on social media, saying brand leadership today is about real conversations, not just controlling the message.
He called her new role a "great responsibility" and an "extraordinary canvas," showing his confidence in her ability to shape Mahindra's future narrative.