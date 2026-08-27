PwC India predicts Media and Entertainment at $36.7bn by 2030
India's media and entertainment industry is on a strong upswing, expected to jump from $25.7 billion in 2025 to $36.7 billion by 2030, growing faster than the global average.
This surge is thanks to booming digital platforms, regional content, and smarter ways of making money online, says PwC India.
Internet ads to nearly double
internet ads are set to nearly double as search and video ads take off, while streaming (OTT) platforms will keep climbing with a mix of ad-supported and subscription models.
Gaming and esports are also getting bigger with new revenue streams like in-game ads and sponsorships.
Even traditional TV isn't going anywhere just yet, helped along by regional audiences, advertiser demand, trusted brands, and deeper integration between traditional and digital channels.