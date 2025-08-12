PwC India's Vision 2030: Tripling revenue by 2030
PwC India just rolled out its Vision 2030 plan, aiming to triple revenue in the next five years.
The company is putting over 5% of its yearly revenue into tech, innovation, and helping people build new skills.
Their focus? Digital transformation, sustainability, cloud computing, cybersecurity—basically future-proofing both their business and their clients.
Creating new jobs and upskilling employees
As part of this plan, PwC India will create 20,000 new jobs and expand into smaller cities (think Tier-2 and Tier-3) so more people get a shot at new careers.
With a current team of 30,000 employees, they're also investing in upskilling—especially supporting women's leadership and making sure everyone has access to growth.
Targeting key industries and fast-changing areas
Vision 2030 is all about shaking up industries with big potential: financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, tech, media & telecom.
PwC also plans to jump into fast-changing areas where disruption is happening now—so they're not just keeping up with India's economy but aiming to help shape it.