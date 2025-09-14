PwC report: GST changes could ease household expenses

Report highlights consumer shifts

Rising food costs have 63% of people concerned, so many are turning to bulk buying or even home gardening to save cash.

Almost half have changed where or how they shop—hunting for deals.

Separately, many consumers continue to prioritize traditional foods.

Despite the GST changes, a lot of folks still feel financially stretched: only about a third feel they're "coping," while some are struggling with bills.

PwC suggests brands should focus on better discounts and loyalty programs if they want to keep up with these shifting habits.