PwC to certify 85,000+ US and Mexico staff in AI
PwC is rolling out a new certification for more than 85,000 staff in the US and Mexico to help them sharpen their critical thinking as AI becomes a bigger part of daily work.
Starting this December and wrapping up by June 2027, the program will guide employees on when to trust (or question) AI-generated results.
PwC course includes assessment and simulations
The six-month course kicks off with an assessment of each person's thinking style, then moves into tailored classes developed with academic experts and hands-on simulations tailored to each person's work.
Instead of a typical exam, skills will be checked during year-end reviews.
PwC also plans to bring this training framework to universities by early 2027, showing it is serious about blending tech know-how with real human judgment.