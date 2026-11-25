The SPPIs, which use 2022-23 as the base year, showed varied price trends across multiple service sectors: including aviation, banking, insurance, telecommunications, and railways.

The Air (Passenger) Service Price Index rose to 127.8 in Q2 FY27 from 126.4 in Q1 FY27.

Meanwhile, the Securities Transaction Service Price Index dropped to 86 from 89.9 during the same period.