Air passenger services have become 35% costlier in India
What's the story
The inflation rate for air passenger services in India has skyrocketed by a staggering 35.52% year-on-year in the second quarter of FY2026-27. This is a significant jump from the previous quarter's rate of 31.94%. The increase was revealed by provisional Service Producer Price Indices (SPPIs) released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry today.
Sectoral analysis
Highlights of the SPPIs
The SPPIs, which use 2022-23 as the base year, showed varied price trends across multiple service sectors: including aviation, banking, insurance, telecommunications, and railways.
The Air (Passenger) Service Price Index rose to 127.8 in Q2 FY27 from 126.4 in Q1 FY27.
Meanwhile, the Securities Transaction Service Price Index dropped to 86 from 89.9 during the same period.
Service fluctuations
Banking and pension fund management
Inflation in banking services has eased to 3.96% in Q2 FY27 from 4.98% in the previous quarter.
However, the Banking Service Contribution Index has risen to 3.86% from 2.62% in Q1.
Meanwhile, inflation for pension fund management services has slowed down to a mere 1.01%.
The Management of Pension Funds Service Price Index also declined during this period, indicating a slowdown in these financial sectors as well.
Service moderation
Insurance and telecommunications
Inflation for insurance services has eased to 0.49% from the previous quarter's 0.98%.
The Insurance Service Price Index stood at 103.2 in Q2, compared with 102.9 in the previous quarter.
Telecom service inflation also moderated slightly to 0.54%, remaining unchanged at 112.2 for the fourth consecutive quarter, indicating stability in these sectors despite minor fluctuations in prices over time.
Sectoral shifts
Railway services
Inflation for railway services rose marginally to 1.38% in Q2 FY27 from 1.27% in the previous quarter.
This was driven by an increase in freight service inflation, which rose to 0.99% from a mere 0.10%.
However, passenger service inflation eased slightly to 2.17%, down from a higher rate of 3.50%.
These mixed trends highlight the complex dynamics of price changes within this sector over time.