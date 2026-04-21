HCL Tech's Q4 FY26 profit rises 4.2% YoY to ₹4,488cr

HCL Technologies , India's third-largest IT firm by market capitalization, has announced a 4.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY26). The company's profit stood at ₹4,488 crore as compared to ₹4,307 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis (quarter-on-quarter), the company's profit rose by 10.1% from ₹4,076 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue increase Revenue jumps 12.4% YoY to ₹33,981cr HCL Technologies's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review witnessed a massive 12.4% YoY jump to ₹33,981 crore, up from ₹30,246 crore in Q4 FY25. However, on a QoQ basis, the revenue remained almost flat at ₹33,872 crore in Q3 FY26. In constant currency (CC), the company's revenue grew by 2.4% YoY but declined by 3.3% QoQ.

Financial performance Dollar revenue rises 5.3% YoY HCL Technologies's dollar revenue rose 5.3% YoY but fell 2.9% QoQ to $3,682 million in Q4 FY26. "HCL Tech delivered superior revenue growth of 3.9% in constant currency, 10 bps below our guidance and 17.2% operating margin within our guidance, in a year marked by an uncertain demand environment," said C Vijayakumar, CEO and MD of HCL Tech.

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