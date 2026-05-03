Qantas, AirAsia Thailand trim India flights as jet fuel surges
Big names like Qantas and AirAsia Thailand are cutting back on flights to India, mainly because jet fuel prices have shot up.
Qantas is pausing its Sydney-Bengaluru route from August to October-end to focus more on Europe, and it's also trimming some New Zealand routes.
AirAsia Thailand is dropping its Phuket-Chennai and Phuket-Kochi flights, reducing its overall capacity by 30% as fuel costs keep climbing.
Air India reduces long-haul frequencies
Jet fuel for international flights has nearly doubled in price since March, making things tough for airlines everywhere.
Air India is now flying less often to Europe and North America, about 10% to 12% fewer trips, and plans more cuts on the Mumbai-Tokyo route in July.
CEO Campbell Wilson says these changes are necessary with high fuel prices and tricky airspace issues making it harder for airlines to stay profitable.