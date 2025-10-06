Next Article
Qantas to resume Delhi-Melbourne flights after short break
Qantas is restarting its direct Delhi to Melbourne flights from October 27, 2025, after a short break earlier this year.
The flights will run three times a week on Airbus A330-200s and continue through March 28, 2026—just in time for the busy travel season, with over 1,300 seats up for grabs each week.
New offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
Qantas CEO Cam Wallace shared that these flights are meant to make life easier for Indian cricket fans heading to Melbourne for big matches like the T20 series, Ashes, and Big Bash League.
Plus, Qantas has opened new offices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru to better support travelers from India.