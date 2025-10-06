Qantas to resume Delhi-Melbourne flights after short break Business Oct 06, 2025

Qantas is restarting its direct Delhi to Melbourne flights from October 27, 2025, after a short break earlier this year.

The flights will run three times a week on Airbus A330-200s and continue through March 28, 2026—just in time for the busy travel season, with over 1,300 seats up for grabs each week.