Qatar resumes LNG exports through Strait of Hormuz after pause
Business
After a pause since late July, Qatar is back to exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) through the Strait of Hormuz.
The Al Marrouna tanker, loaded in early August, was recently spotted heading out, signaling that more shipments could be on the way, even as regional tensions linger.
Al Marrouna due Pakistan mid-September 2026
The Al Marrouna's current trip is to Pakistan and should arrive by the Thursday following the tracking report (in September 2026).
This restart comes after exports nearly stopped when a Qatari tanker was attacked in July, causing gas prices in Europe and Asia to spike.
While shipments aren't fully back to normal yet, this move could help ease global gas shortages and maybe bring some relief to places facing power cuts.