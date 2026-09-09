QNu Labs raises ₹200 cr, total funding reaches ₹375 cr
Business
QNu Labs, a quantum-safe cybersecurity startup, just raised ₹200 crore in fresh funding.
Big names like the National Quantum Mission, Speciale Invest, and Sony Innovation Fund backed the round, pushing QNu's total funding to ₹375 crore.
The goal? Help more companies stay safe as cyber threats get smarter.
Funds to boost quantum R&D
The new funds will boost QNu's research and tech development while helping it grow both in India and abroad. Part of the money will also support India's Quantum Secure and Sensing Networks project.
Founded in 2016, the IIT-Madras incubated startup has already built one of the world's longest quantum key networks, and now it's aiming to bring quantum-safe tech into areas like AI and quantum sensing for critical industries.