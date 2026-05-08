Qualcomm and MediaTek target India as phone prices keep rising

Qualcomm teams with 300+ Indian brands

India has around 240 million people still using basic phones, and many are expected to switch to smartphones soon.

To meet this demand, Qualcomm is working with more than 300 Indian brands like Lava and Infinix, rolling out new Snapdragon chips that balance price with solid artificial intelligence and gaming features.

Qualcomm sees new Indian brands entering the scene as a way to create opportunities for Qualcomm and the broader Android ecosystem.