Qualcomm begins India layoffs with 2 weeks severance and bonus
Qualcomm has started letting go of employees in India as part of a global shake-up.
Folks being laid off are getting two weeks' salary as base severance, plus extra pay for each year they've worked.
If they sign their exit papers quickly, there's a bonus: an extra month's salary.
Qualcomm severance may require waiving claims
The package can also cover prorated pay for partial service years and a lump sum toward health insurance.
But the fine print matters: some agreements might ask employees to give up rights to future job claims, and deadlines can differ.
Employees should carefully review all terms and payment timelines in their individual agreements.