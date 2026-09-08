Qualcomm inks $4B custom chip agreement with Amazon
What's the story
Qualcomm has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon, involving a $4 billion custom chip deal. The collaboration will see the two tech giants working together to design specialized chips for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. As part of the agreement, Qualcomm has issued a warrant to Amazon, giving it the right to purchase shares worth approximately $4 billion at $161.26 each.
Market reaction
Qualcomm's stock jumps on AI chip deal
Following the announcement of this major deal, Qualcomm's shares witnessed a significant jump of over 7% in early trading.
The move comes after a tough year for the San Diego-based chipmaker, whose stock had fallen some 1% amid declining smartphone demand.
The new partnership and its potential benefits seem to have reinvigorated investor confidence in Qualcomm's future prospects.
Chip development
Chips for AI inference and high-speed optical connectivity technologies
The partnership between Qualcomm and Amazon will focus on developing chips for AI inference, a rapidly growing market segment.
These chips are critical for running trained AI models, making them an important area of competition among semiconductor companies.
The collaboration also includes plans to create high-speed optical connectivity technologies with speeds up to 1.6 terabits per second, catering to the increasing bandwidth requirements of AI data centers.
AI integration
AWS integration into Qualcomm's chip design process
As part of the partnership, Qualcomm plans to leverage Amazon Web Services's (AWS) artificial intelligence services and infrastructure for its chip design workloads.
The move is aimed at reducing development cycles and speeding up the process of bringing new products to market.
This integration of advanced AI capabilities into Qualcomm's chip design process could potentially revolutionize the industry and set new standards for efficiency and innovation.