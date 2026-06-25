Qualcomm sets $15B data center target by 2029, stock surges

Qualcomm partners with Microsoft and Meta

Qualcomm is teaming up with Microsoft, Meta, and two major unnamed customers to boost its presence in the AI chip space, where rivals like NVIDIA and Amazon already play big.

Meta will use Qualcomm's Dragonfly C1000 CPU for its AI centers, while Microsoft is adopting chips with cost-efficient memory technology.

With these moves, Qualcomm expects custom chip revenue to start rolling in late 2026 and forecasts total non-smartphone chip sales hitting $40 billion by 2029.