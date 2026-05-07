Qualcomm shares surge on reported OpenAI smartphone AI chip partnership Business May 07, 2026

Qualcomm shares soared nearly 15% after reports of a partnership with OpenAI to build an AI-focused smartphone chip, which could begin mass production in 2028.

The buzz sent the stock to a yearly high before later trading around 9% higher for the day and trading volume more than twice its 20-day average for that time of day.