Qualcomm stock jumps 15% after-hours on Cristiano Amon's optimism

Qualcomm leverages $2.4B AlphaWave deal

To keep up with tech giants like Apple and Samsung, who are making their own chips, Qualcomm is doubling down on data center tech—especially CPUs and custom ASICs that help power AI in the cloud.

Their $2.4 billion AlphaWave deal is speeding things up, with new products set to ship by year-end.

As Amon put it, they're focused on "we have a lot of connectivity (intellectual property) that enables us to do that."