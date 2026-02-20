Qualcomm, Tata Electronics to make automotive modules in India
Business
Qualcomm and Tata Electronics are joining forces to make high-tech automotive modules at Tata's new $3 billion factory in Jagiroad, Assam.
This move is part of the "Make in India" push, and these modules will power things like digital dashboards, infotainment systems, and smart connectivity in cars.
This partnership is a big leap for Tata Electronics
With this partnership, Tata Electronics steps into Qualcomm's global supply chain—pretty big news for India's tech scene.
Leaders from both companies say this will boost local production of advanced car tech and help meet growing demand for smarter vehicles right here at home.