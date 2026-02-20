Qualcomm, Tata Electronics to make automotive modules in India Business Feb 20, 2026

Qualcomm and Tata Electronics are joining forces to make high-tech automotive modules at Tata's new $3 billion factory in Jagiroad, Assam.

This move is part of the "Make in India" push, and these modules will power things like digital dashboards, infotainment systems, and smart connectivity in cars.