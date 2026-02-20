Qualcomm to make and design automotive chips in India
Qualcomm just announced it'll start making automotive modules in India and begin designing some component chips, especially for power management, teaming up with local electronics companies.
The move comes right after PM Modi urged global brands to design and build in India, so Qualcomm's timing feels spot on.
These chips won't just stay local—they're meant for the world.
India's role in Qualcomm's chip journey
Qualcomm's Indian engineers pulled off a major feat by completing the company's first-ever 2nm chip design entirely in India.
Teams across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad handled everything from architecture to AI optimization—pretty impressive for anyone following tech innovation.
What this means for India and the tech scene
This isn't just about one company—it lines up with India's big push (Semiconductor Mission 2.0) to become a global tech hub.
If you're into gadgets or future jobs in tech, moves like this could mean more opportunities and cutting-edge stuff coming out of India soon.