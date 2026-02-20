Qualcomm to make and design automotive chips in India Business Feb 20, 2026

Qualcomm just announced it'll start making automotive modules in India and begin designing some component chips, especially for power management, teaming up with local electronics companies.

The move comes right after PM Modi urged global brands to design and build in India, so Qualcomm's timing feels spot on.

These chips won't just stay local—they're meant for the world.